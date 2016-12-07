Dr. David Bowie helps Buzz Aldrin get better

The second man on the moon just met someone who shares a name with the man who created Ziggy Stardust. Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin was evacuated from the South Pole due to a medical emergency last week, and he came into the care of one Dr. David Bowie at a hospital in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Naturally, we are in love with this coincidence thanks to the musician Bowie's alter-ego of Ziggy Stardust, his hit song "Space Oddity" and his star turn as a space man in the 1976 movie "The Man Who Fell to Earth." Bowie died of cancer in January 2016.

Christina Korp, Aldrin's manager, tweeted a photo of Aldrin, Aldrin's daughter, Bowie and herself on Monday. Prior to that, Korp tweeted, "Thank heaven @TheRealBuzz's doctor is David Bowie. You can't make this stuff up." Dr. Bowie bears pretty much no physical resemblance to the Thin White Duke. He sports an impressive beard and a pocket full of writing instruments.

Aldrin had congested lungs and was advised to rest in New Zealand until they cleared. The last update, from Monday, indicates he would be allowed to travel home within a few days. He will just have to get David Bowie to sign off first.