Do you trust Facebook with your nudes? (The 3:59, EP. 314)

On today's podcast, we talk about:
- Facebook asking for your nude photos -- to combat revenge porn.
- Yahoo and Equifax facing Congress and offering apologies that nobody wants to hear.
- The Department of Justice reportedly asking AT&T to boot CNN to close its acquisition of Time Warner.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
