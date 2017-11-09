CNET también está disponible en español.

Do you trust Facebook with your nudes? (The 3:59, EP. 314)

Facebook wants your nude photos to fight revenge porn, Yahoo and Equifax go before Congress, and AT&T and Time Warner's deal is in jeopardy.

On today's podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

