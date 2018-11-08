CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Do you think Samsung's foldable phone is exciting or disappointing? (The 3:59, Ep. 487)

We discuss that foldable phone, Facebook Portal and the best smartphone you can't buy in the US.

359487b
CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now playing: Watch this: Are you Excited or disappointed with Samsung's foldable...
4:57

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Do you think Samsung's foldable phone is exciting or disappointing? (The 3:59, Ep. 487)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Samsung's foldable Galaxy X: Everything we know