Do not buy a new iPad at full price

We're seeing discounts on new iPads on almost a weekly basis, with Staples serving up the latest deal: $50 off the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro in both 64GB and 256GB configurations (and all colors), bringing their prices to $599 and $699 respectively. The offer expires Saturday, July 29.

Last week Best Buy had some nice discounts on the iPad Mini 4 and the new entry-level 32GB iPad -- it had it for $280 for its Black Friday in July sale.

For comparison, the retailer sells last year's 9.7-inch iPad Pro 128GB for $525. The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro has the bigger screen (in the same body) and a bumped-up A10X Fusion processor.

As the back-to-school season kicks into high gear, expect new iPad deals to appear on a steady basis. Not too long after that, we should start seeing holiday deals too.

It's also worth noting that if you walk into an Apple Store during the Staples sale and want to purchase a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the Apple Store should match the Staples deal. Last we looked into the matter, Apple Stores will match discounts up to 10 percent of the product's price from an Apple-certified retailer.