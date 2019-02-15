Dell

It's not exactly back-to-school time, but if you're looking to outfit a K-12 kid with a basic laptop, you've come to the right deal.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 is $129.99 shipped (plus tax where applicable). Start that purchase at Ebates and you'll save an additional 10 percent, dropping your net total to just $117.

I'm not sure how long this deal will be live, and Dell stuff has a tendency to vanish quickly, so if you have interest in this, I recommend acting quickly.

This is about as basic as a laptop can get, which is to say it has a screen, keyboard and battery. But, hey, so long as it connects to the internet, schoolkids don't usually need much more.

Although onboard storage is just 16GB, you can easily expand that (if needed) by way of a pair of USB 3.1 (!) ports and the SD card slot.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but a little Googling (which seemed appropriate) revealed a 4.4-star average rating from over 850 buyers and a similar average from various tech sites.

I've occasionally seen Chromebooks for less, but if you're in the market right this minute, this is a decidedly good deal.

ThorFire

Bonus deal: It's probably a little early to start shopping for Father's Day, but I can think of no better "dad gift" than this: The Thorfire LED Cap Light for $5 with promo code B8I5RNJX. It's normally $7.

For starters: Thorfire? Best name ever. This CR2032-powered light clips to the brim of any baseball cap. The 5-LED light can point anywhere from straight ahead to straight down thanks to a 90-degree hinge. Looks pretty ideal for fishermen, runners or anyone who needs some hands-free light.

Something this cheap is probably, well, kind of cheap, and indeed a few reviewers cited reliability issues. But Thorfire backs the light with an 18-month warranty, which strikes me as pretty generous.

Bonus deal No. 2: Need a mobile charger for your Nintendo Switch, MacBook Pro or similar USB-C-powered device? Here's a great deal on one from a premium brand.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, MobileCityOnline (via Amazon) has the Mophie Encore 20,100-mAh power bank with built-in Type-C and Micro-USB cables for $29.97.

I've seen precious few power banks with built-in USB-C cables. That's an incredibly convenient feature, and the presence of the secondary Micro-USB cable makes this even more useful.

There aren't any user reviews for this, but Mophie is an established, well-regarded brand -- and its products useful fetch a steep price. Thirty bucks for this? Yes, please.

