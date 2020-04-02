CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Democratic National Convention postponed Zoom working on security Coronavirus updates NASA's April Fools' Day Fitbit Charge 4 Coronavirus stimulus check

Democratic National Convention postponed to August

The convention, where Democrats will nominate their candidate to run against Donald Trump, gets pushed back a month because of the coronavirus.

Listen
- 00:35
dnc-2016-gettyimages-584666784

Democrats will have to wait a while longer to officially decide who's going to challenge Trump.

 Tom Williams/Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back a month, to the week of Aug. 17, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee. It's the latest large-scale event canceled or delayed because of the spread of the virus and COVID-19, the associated respiratory disease. 

The convention, which is where the Democrats will officially nominate their candidate to oppose President Donald Trump in the general election in November, had been scheduled to take place the week of July 13 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The now-delayed event will still take place in Milwaukee. The news comes as the number of COVID-19 infections in the US continues to rise. 

Coronavirus updates
Now playing: Watch this: How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic
1:36