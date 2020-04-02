Democratic National Convention postponed to August

Tom Williams/Getty Images

The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back a month, to the week of Aug. 17, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee. It's the latest large-scale event canceled or delayed because of the spread of the virus and COVID-19, the associated respiratory disease.

The convention, which is where the Democrats will officially nominate their candidate to oppose President Donald Trump in the general election in November, had been scheduled to take place the week of July 13 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The now-delayed event will still take place in Milwaukee. The news comes as the number of COVID-19 infections in the US continues to rise.