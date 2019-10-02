DNA deal: Save up to $50 on a 23andMe DNA testing kit

23andMe

DNA testing can be fun and informative, from letting you trace your family tree and learn about your ancestry to finding out about any predispositions to specific health issues and diseases. With a home DNA kit and a swab of your cheek, you can get started. And now you can save on a kit from 23andMe, which is among the top DNA kits available now.

Named for the 23 chromosomes found in human cells, 23andMe offers two kits. The basic Ancestry Plus Traits Service kit usually costs $99 and is currently on sale for $79. It includes an ancestry report and the ability to build a family tree based on your DNA. It can also connect you with relatives in the 23andMe database who share DNA with you. It also includes a Traits Report to your predisposition for balding or dandruff, an aversion to cilantro, dimples and freckles, and many more. The Health Plus Ancestry Service usually costs $199 and is currently discounted to $149. It adds health features including a predisposition report so you can see the likelihood based on your DNA of developing a variety of health issues such as Type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's disease. The offer ends Oct. 15.