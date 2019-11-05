DMV data breach gave seven government entities improper access to data

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revealed that seven US government entitles have been improperly receiving Social Security number information for the last four years. This data breach affects around 3,200 individuals, as reported earlier Tuesday by the LA Times.

"Protection of personal information is important to the DMV, and we have taken additional steps to correct this error, protect this information and reaffirm our serious commitment to protect the privacy rights of all license holders," Anita Gore, deputy director of Communications at the CA DMV, said in an emailed statement.

She added the DMV "immediately began correcting the access error." It will now require sign-off and review by DMV's chief legal counsel whenever any SSN information is being sought.

According to the Sacramento Bee, those seven entities were the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, California Office of Health and Human Services, San Diego County DA, Santa Clara DA and Office of Inspector General - Small Business Administration.

No other information was accessed, and there was no hacking or sharing of information, the DMV said.

The DMV sent a letter to all affected people informing them of the breach.

"DMV improperly allowed a small number of government agencies, including the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, access to social security number information due to a misinterpretation of federal law," the letter says.

The letter informs each person of which agency was given access to their information, and recommends they contact credit reporting agencies Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.