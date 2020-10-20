DJI's Pocket 2 palm-size 4K vlogging cam improves on audio, video for $349

Josh Goldman/CNET

Two years ago DJI released the Osmo Pocket, a tiny handheld 4K camera stabilized on a three-axis motorized gimbal. For the follow-up, the Pocket 2, DJI dropped Osmo from the name but bulked up on features and accessories to make it an even better option for creators looking to do more with less.

Like the original, the Pocket 2 records 4K-resolution video up to 60 frames per second (at a 100Mbps bit rate) and full HD at up to 120fps for slow motion. However, it now has a larger 1/1.7-inch image sensor, which normally would mean larger pixels for better image quality. This one, though, is packed with way more pixels: The Pocket 2 can capture 64-megapixel photos or bin pixels together for 16-megapixel shots with less noise and better dynamic range.

DJI also uses that resolution to give you an 8x digital zoom in its 64-megapixel photo mode; a 4x lossless zoom when shooting 16-megapixel photos or 1080p video; a 3x zoom in 2.7K; and a 2x zoom in 4K. Of course, it's all fully stabilized, too, so you don't have to worry about adding any shake or jitter to your shots when you zoom in.

The Pocket 2 also addresses one of its predecessor's biggest weaknesses: sound quality. The new Matrix Stereo system uses four mics strategically placed so you don't accidentally cover them with your hand or fingers. The camera can process the captured audio for better directional audio for when a subject is behind the camera or in front or both. Plus, it works with DJI's ActiveTrack 3.0 subject tracking to enhance audio based on the direction of the camera. The audio will also zoom with the camera.

Creator Combo is the way to go

Alone, the Pocket 2 has plenty to offer for $349 (£339, AU$599) when it arrives on Nov. 1. Paired with the camera's Creator Combo accessory bundle, though, it becomes a pretty amazing vlogging machine. For $500, you get the camera and case, a mini control stick, tripod mount, a magnetic wide-angle lens, a wireless mic pack and an attachable windscreen, a micro tripod and the Do-It-All Handle. The combo will be £469 in the UK and AU$799 in Australia.

The Do-It-All Handle is mainly a wireless adapter -- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth -- which makes it possible to connect your phone wirelessly to the camera for use with its Mimo mobile app as well as the Bluetooth mic. The handle also has a speaker and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Without the handle, you can still connect your phone directly to the left side of the camera handle with included USB-C or Lightning adapters just like before. The mobile app lets you do everything from adjusting your camera settings and changing shooting modes to panning and tilting the camera and selecting subjects for tracking. Used with the Do-It-All Handle, the app makes it much easier to set up your shots on your own or have someone control the camera while you're out in front.

The camera has updated shooting modes including a Pro mode for better control over exposure, white balance and ISO. You can also live stream directly to Facebook, YouTube or RTMP and there are new options for AI-powered editing so you can share completed projects straight from your phone with little effort.

DJI also added the ability to turn on the camera and start recording with a single button press as well as drop protection that locks the gimbal in a safe position if it senses a fall.