DJI Prime Day drone deal arriving Tuesday: The Mavic Mini Fly More Combo will be $100 off

Amazon Prime Day

DJI's smallest Mavic drone is getting a big discount on Prime Day 2020. The Mavic Mini, a palm-sized folding drone, usually sells for $399 by itself, but on Amazon Prime Day you'll be able to for that same price. That's $100 off the normal $499 price for the bundle, which includes the drone, its compact controller, a two-way charging hub, three batteries, protective propeller cages, three sets of extra propellers and a carrying case. The Prime Day shopping event starts at midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14 for Prime members.

The Mavic Mini weighs less than 250 grams (8.8 ounces), flies for up to 30 minutes, and shoots video at up to 2.7K at 30 frames per second and 12-megapixel photos. To get the weight down, the Mini doesn't have any extra sensors for obstacle avoidance or recognition and it doesn't have all the tracking capabilities of the company's higher-end Mavics. It's still easy to fly, though, and the camera is stabilized on a three-axis gimbal so you get the same incredibly smooth video and blur-free photos as the others.

This is the first time DJI has discounted the Mavic Mini since its launch last year. But, if you're interested in another DJI drone or one of its Ronin camera gimbals, the company says it will have other Prime Day deals available.