DJI Prime Day drone deal coming Tuesday: The Mavic Mini Fly More Combo will be $100 off

At $399, it's a sweet deal on a great starter camera drone package.

dji-mavic-mini-16
Joshua Goldman/CNET
DJI's littlest Mavic drone is getting a big discount for Amazon Prime Day 2020. The palm-sized folding Mavic Mini normally sells for $399 by itself, but for Prime Day you'll be able to get the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for that same price. That's $100 off the normal $499 price for the bundle, which includes the drone, its compact controller, protective propeller cages, a two-way charging hub, three batteries, three sets of extra propellers and a carrying case.

The Mavic Mini weighs less than 250 grams (8.8 ounces), shoots video at up to 2.7K at 30 frames per second and 12-megapixel photos and flies for up to 30 minutes. To get the weight down, the Mini doesn't have any extra sensors for obstacle avoidance or recognition and it doesn't have all the tracking capabilities of the company's higher-end Mavics. It's still easy to fly, though, and the camera is stabilized on a three-axis gimbal so you get the same incredibly smooth video and blur-free photos as the others.  

dji-fly-more.png

You're basically getting all this extra stuff (besides the drone) for free.

 DJI

This is the first time DJI has discounted the Mavic Mini since its launch last year. But, if you're interested in another DJI drone or one of its Ronin camera gimbals, the company says it will have other Prime Day deals available. 

