Want to help Mom raise her TikTok game? Actually, this bundle would make a good gift for anyone with video aspirations: Mom, Dad, grad or run-of-the-mill birthday-celebrant.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, BuyDig has the , a special gift-box bundle that includes not only the hugely popular smartphone gimbal and various accessories, but also an 8-inch digital photo frame and a pair of 32GB microSD cards. That's the same price you'd pay elsewhere for just the Combo Kit.

The Osmo Mobile 3 is a folding, travel-friendly phone stabilizer designed to help you capture rock-steady footage. (See the similar GoPro Karma Grip in the video below if you're not clear on the concept.) You'll want to read Josh Goldman's Osmo Mobile 3 preview to learn more: He loved all aspects of the design, from the compact (when folded) frame to the weight to the 15-hour battery life.

As you'll see there, the gimbal sells for $119 on its own. The Combo Kit adds extras including a travel case and screw-on tripod, the latter of which is a major value-add especially if you want to step in front of the camera.

The digital frame is something of a question-mark. It comes from DJI proper, but there are no specs listed here or anywhere else I can find. I doubt it even has Wi-Fi -- most likely you'll have to feed it photos (and, one presumes, videos) via a memory card.

As for the memory cards, they have no immediate value to the Osmo. If your phone has a microSD slot, you can pop a card in to offload your captured videos or make space for new ones. You can also pop one into the photo frame once you've stocked it with media.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 has glowing reviews pretty much everywhere. If you know someone who loves shooting video from their phone, this would make a great gift indeed.

Now playing: Watch this: GoPro Karma Grip helps you get a handle on camera shake

Get the Vissles 3-in-1 Apple Qi charger for $36

Remember the Apple AirPower charging mat that never saw the light of day? Seemed simple enough: a single pad that would wirelessly charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. For whatever reason, Apple couldn't make it happen -- or chose not to.

No biggie, here's this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code VISSLES. Although Apple never announced a price for the AirPower, analysts speculated it would sell for around $150. So, yeah, no big loss, there!

The Vissles mat can charge three devices simultaneously: Apple Watch, AirPods and any Qi-compatible device -- an iPhone, presumably, but I was also able to use it with other wireless-charging earbuds.

However, for the unit to work with your Apple Watch, you must use (and install, inside the mat) your stock magnetic charging cable. What's more, AirPods charging requires you to an insert an included plug into the AirPod case's charging port. With that done, the case snaps onto the mat with a satisfying magnetic click. The plug protrudes very little, but it's enough to prevent you from using an AirPods case, er, case.

The mat itself is powered by USB-C, but there's no AC adapter included. If you don't already have one, I'm a fan of these little Anker folding-prong jobs (currently ).

