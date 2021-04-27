DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal bundle is just $85 right now (save $56)

Joshua Goldman/CNET

Recently, while shooting B-roll video footage for a product review, I learned just how valuable a smartphone gimbal can be. It not only helps keep the camera steady, but also allows for much more variety in your shots.

DJI's popular Osmo Mobile 3 originally sold for $119 and now runs $99. However, for a limited time, and while supplies last, Adorama has the . In addition to the gimbal, you get a shoulder bag, tripod, USB-C power adapter and microfiber cleaning cloth. (Note: This was Adorama's Deal of the Day... yesterday. Not sure how much longer it'll be available.)

Anyone with video aspirations (TikTok, moviemaking or other) would welcome a tool like this. The Osmo Mobile 3 is a folding, travel-friendly smartphone stabilizer designed to help you capture rock-steady footage. See the similar GoPro Karma Grip in the video below if you're not clear on the concept.)

You'll want to read Josh Goldman's Osmo Mobile 3 preview to learn more. He loved all aspects of the design, from the compact (when folded) frame to the weight to the 15-hour battery life.

As you'll see in that story, the gimbal originally sold for $119 without any accessories. As for the newer DJI OM4 (the "Osmo Mobile" branding is gone), which relies on a magnetic mount rather than a clamp, it's $149.

At $85, this is priced close to many an off-brand gimbal, ones likely to have a greater learning curve and less support. Given the choice, I'd pick DJI every time.

Your thoughts?

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale price and availability. Removed expired bonus deal.

