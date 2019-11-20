Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

DJI, best known for its drones like the new Mavic Mini, released its first action cam earlier in the year called the Osmo Action. The feature-filled waterproof mountable camera is one of the best action cams available thanks to its 4K HDR video, customizable interface, dual displays and RockSteady image stabilization that stacks up well against GoPro's excellent HyperSmooth stabilization.

Regardless of how good it is, DJI priced it at nearly the same as the highest-end GoPro at the time, which didn't make it an easy choice. It's dropped in price some since then with Amazon selling it for $280 currently and that's also the price DJI will sell it for on Black Friday. However -- for a limited time and while supplies last -- you can get it for only $249 courtesy of Wellbots, an online retailer of smart products.

The site normally sells the Osmo Action for $329, but if you use the coupon code CNETCAM, you get a $80 discount and free shipping. You probably won't see it this low anywhere else this season.