DJI offering drone deals on Amazon Prime Day

Get yer drones here! In its first Amazon Prime Day, DJI will be offering the Mavic Pro for $600, $200 off its manufacturer price of $800, and the Mavic Pro Fly More Combo (with extra batteries, parts and case) for $700, usually $1,000. These are relatively deep discounts, since DJI drones rarely have significantly lower street prices. The deals run from July 16 at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET to July 17 at 9 p.m. PT/ midnight July 18 ET, and the Mavic Pro deal is only for the US and Canada,

You can also get the Spark Fly More Combo for $450, or $50 off its normal manufacturer price. If you buy a Phantom 4 Advanced, they'll toss in an intelligent battery and wrap pack gratis. In the UK, the only deal is on the Spark Fly More Combo: £479, or £100 off in the DJI Official Store on Amazon.co.uk, starting July 16, 12 p.m. BST and will run until July 17, 11:59 p.m.

They're both great products -- the Mavic Pro for those who need a collapsible model with a good camera, and the tiny Spark for those who value size and a basic feature set more.

You'll be able to take advantage of the discounts when you shop at DJI's Amazon Store or on DJI's site, though these are only for the US and Canada.

The lower price on the Mavic Pro may be a sign that DJI's trying to get reduce its inventory in advance of announcing a rumored Mavic 2 -- the company was supposed to host an event on July 18 that it canceled. Either that, or the Mavic Pro may remain in DJI's line at that new low price, but DJI wants to launch that price with what would be considered a deal beforehand.

DJI also plays to further discount many of its refurbished products on Amazon and its site from July 17 9 p.m. PT/midnight ET July 18 through July 18 at the same times. Note that a refurbished Mavic Pro isn't on the list. Hm.