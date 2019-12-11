CNET también está disponible en español.

DJI's Black Friday camera deal returns: $249 for the Osmo Action

This $130 discount brings it back down to its all-time lowest price.

DJI's little action cam has a big selfie screen in front.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
DJI, best known for drones like the new Mavic Mini, released its first action cam earlier in the year, the Osmo Action. If you're looking for a feature-packed mountable camera that can compete with GoPro's top cameras, this is it -- and you can get it at the all-time low price. 

Amazon is selling it for $267 currently, but while supplies last you can get it for only $249 courtesy of Wellbots, an online retailer of drones, cameras and smart home products. The site normally sells the Osmo Action for $379, but it's been down to $279 since Black Friday. Now, when you use the coupon code CNETCAM, you get an additional $30 discount and free shipping. 

The Osmo Action is one of the best action cams available, thanks to its 4K HDR video, customizable interface, dual displays and RockSteady image stabilization, which stacks up well against GoPro's excellent HyperSmooth stabilization. You probably won't see the price this low anywhere else this season.

Originally published last month. Updated with new deal information.

