Dive into the world of Marvel

A new episode of One Day at Disney gives us a glimpse of what it's like to be the creative director of Marvel Studios.

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

It's crazy to think of the behemoth that Marvel Studios has become in such a short time. We can all get a look at what it takes to be the creative director thanks to a new episode of One Day at Disney. Episodes are on the short side, running at around 10 minutes or so. Why not watch the one about Pixar University while you're at it? 

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Harry Potter will be leaving HBO Max soon, but already has a new streaming home lined up. From October 2020 to March 2021, you'll be able to find all eight Potter films on NBCU's Peacock

