KeySmart

Full disclosure: I hate carrying keys, and in the past I've actively worked to eliminate keys from my pocket by switching to an August Smart Lock and leaving the back door keys inside the house. But even if you have to carry some keys around, you don't have to let them jangle around on a ring and generally be a messy wad in your pocket. Put your keys on the KeySmart Flex instead. Right now, you can get a from Daily Steals when you use discount code CNETKEYSMRT at checkout.

I'll be the first to admit that something like this is far from essential, especially compared to toilet paper, which I currently can't find in any store within a 30-minute drive of my apartment. But at $5 each, these are a genuinely good deal, especially compared to the usual $15 price for the two-pack at DailySteals, or the fact that they cost $10-$15 for singles (not part of a two-pack) on Amazon.

And KeySmart does solve a genuine problem, rendering the keys silent and letting them sit in your pocket far more comfortably. The rubberized KeySmart is held together with a pair of screws, each of which holds up to four keys, so they pivot and fan out for easy access. Get the pair, and give one of them to your significant other.

Now playing: Watch this: August's Pro lock adds smarts, but we're not sold