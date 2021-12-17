Ditch the last-minute shopping anxiety with these next-day delivery offers

James Martin/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you haven't finished up your holiday shopping, you may be noticing that it's becoming harder and harder to find gifts that you can get delivered in time. We've passed the shipping deadline for several online retailers already, and if you're against going to an actual store to shop you may be feeling a bit hopeless.

There are some stores out there that offer same-day and next-day shipping options in certain areas, so you may be able to pull this off. Keep in mind that these services are not available in all locations and often have specific requirements for order amounts and daily time deadlines.

Below is some information that may be able to help you get the perfect gift for that special someone in time for the holidays.

Amazon

Amazon's same-day delivery service is available to Prime members in various ZIP codes across the country. To qualify for free same-day shipping you'll need to spend $35 on qualifying products, which are marked as "Prime Free Same-Day Delivery." There is a daily cut-off time and the listing will tell you how much time you have left to order it so you can receive it the same day.

Best Buy

Some Best Buy locations offer same-day delivery on in-stock products. You need to place your order by 5 p.m. local time daily (except Sunday, which is 3 p.m.) to qualify. This service is far more limited than Amazon and Walmart's, but be sure to check and see if you can get anything delivered same day, otherwise you may want to opt for curbside pickup.

Walmart

Walmart offers free same-day shipping on orders of $35 or more as part of its . The items will need to be available in your local Walmart for the same-day shipping to happen, otherwise there are a ton of items that are available with free next-day shipping. Walmart Plus members can have anything shipped to their home for free without limits.

Target

Target's same-day delivery service is powered by Shipt, which is a bit different from the others in this list. Shipt is a third-party service that requires a membership in order to get the benefits. One great part of the service is that you can schedule the delivery (within available times) and in some locations you can get the order as soon as 60 minutes after placing it.

Sephora

Sephora has partnered with Instacart for its same-day deliveries. If you're a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider program you can get free same-day delivery through Christmas using code SAMEDAY.

Macy's

Through a partnership with DoorDash, Macy's is able to deliver a lot of items to you the same day or the very next day. Eligible items have a special icon next to them so you can easily identify these as you shop. You will need to pay a $15 fee for orders that would qualify for free standard shipping, or $26 for any other order.

GameStop

For orders placed on GameStop's site or mobile app you can get same-day delivery when you pick "Deliver Today" during the checkout process. It's available up until three hours before your local store closes, and does vary based on inventory at that store.

Costco

While it's mainly for groceries, Costco does offer same-day delivery through Instacart for orders of $35 or more. It's worth noting that the price in the app and the price in Costco's warehouse are often different, so you will likely be paying a little extra on each item for the convenience.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond may not be the first place you think of, but it offers thousands of items with same-day delivery for a $10 flat-fee. Availability will vary based on local inventory, but it's worth checking to see what it has if you can't find what you want elsewhere.