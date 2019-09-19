District attorney considering pressing charges against Facebook for Area 51 stunt

David Becker / Getty Images

A joke to "Storm Area 51" on Sept. 20 went viral over the summer and has the city of Rachel, NV bracing for people on the search for aliens, even though the creator of the joke already pulled out of the event. That influx of humans is a growing concern for the locals, and the county district attorney says he could take action to the those responsible for this stunt.

Dylan Frehner, Lincoln County district attorney, says he's considering pressing charges against the event creator Matty Roberts and Facebook according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal Monday. The possible charges include a gross misdemeanor of publishing a matter in breach of peace or other crimes, which could result in a $2,000 fine and up to one year in county jail.

"Anybody who is promoting any illegal activity, we will be seeking to possibly prosecute," Frehner told the Review-Journal.

Friday's "Storm Area 51" event had more than two million people say they were going to the event on Facebook, and some are already in the Rachel, NV. Businesses in the town already saw an increase of tourists coming from around the world according to a report from the Associated Press Thursday. Local officials began preparations, but some are concerned those coming to see what the Air Force base known as Area 51 has inside could put a strain on resources.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.