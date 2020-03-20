Disney/Pixar

Disney has released Onward so you can buy it digitally, two weeks after it hit theaters, due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The Pixar Animation Studios movie, which features Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers, is also coming to on April 3 in the US -- so any subscribers will want to just wait a couple of weeks.

It became available to buy digitally for $19.99 as of 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Friday, March 20.

"While we're looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes," Director Dan Scanlon and Producer Kori Rae said in a statement.

Last weekend, the company brought Frozen 2 to its streaming service three months early.

The global coronavirus outbreak has forced movie theaters to close in the US and many other countries, resulting in Disney delaying blockbusters like Mulan and Black Widow. It's also shuttered its theme parks and suspended production on live action movies and shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (the MCU series is meant to come to Disney Plus in September).

Non-Disney movies and shows have been postponed similarly, and many media companies are movies available for digital purchase available for digital purchase early.

The new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness called COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and has since spread globally. As of Friday morning, it had infected more than 246,000 people and caused more than 10,000 deaths.