Disney's new Epic Quest is a mobile, Diablo-like role-playing game

Fancy a hack 'n' slash game like Diablo 3 that's set in a Disney universe?

There's one coming, but it's a mobile game and it's only set to launch in 2019 in Southeast Asia, for now.

Disney Epic Quest was announced Saturday at GameStart Asia a Singapore-based gaming convention. The game is made by Singapore-based developer goGame and is a free-to-play title with cooperative play and player-versus-player game modes.

The game will feature Disney and Pixar characters from movies like Wreck-it Ralph, The Incredibles, Pirates of the Caribbean and Big Hero 6, as well as famous cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald and Goofy. No word yet on whether characters from Marvel will appear.

You'll be able to level up characters and use skills that are based on their movie appearances. Gear will also apparently play an important part in customising characters.

The game will launch in English, Bahasa Indonesia, Simplified Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese languages. Check back soon for gameplay impressions.

