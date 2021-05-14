Disney's new cruise ship: Everything to know about Disney Wish

Disney

Disney has unveiled new details about its upcoming fifth cruise liner, Disney Wish, which will house the first ever Disney attraction at sea. The AquaMouse ride will be joined onboard by six pools, new fine dining options, an Aladdin musical, a fully enclosed sports arena, a Marvel superhero academy for kids and a Star Wars lounge for adults, Disney said during a virtual press event hosted on April 29.

Here's everything we now know about the Disney Wish cruise ship -- which Disney is calling its "castle on the sea" -- ahead of bookings opening later this month.

Disney's first at-sea attraction

Disney

The AquaMouse attraction will feature a new animated Mickey Mouse short called Scuba Scramble. A 760-foot water slide will take you all around the top deck and include interactive water elements, audio, video, lighting, show scenes and special effects. Disney says you'll be on an adventure to a mermaid lagoon.

Also on the top deck:

Toy Story Splash Zone

Six pools

Casual dining in the Mickey and Friends district.

The cruise ship rooms

Disney

The ship has capacity for 4,000 passengers, with the higher-priced options to feature storybook-inspired themes. Staterooms will be decorated after fairy tale characters like Cinderella and Ariel, with custom artwork displayed. If you really want to splash out, you can reserve a two-story royal suite, which includes a spiral staircase and stained glass artwork.

The most exclusive room on board the ship is the 1,966-square-foot Wish Tower Suite, Disney unveiled on May 14. The room is set in the forward funnel of the Disney Wish and is Moana themed, with two main bedrooms, a children's room, four and a half bathrooms, dining room, a wet bar and a library. The two-story suite is decorated with custom art, props and sculptures.

Fine dining, lounges and restaurants

Disney

The new Disney cruise liner will feature three adult-exclusive dining options inspired by Beauty and the Beast: The Rose lounge; Palo Steakhouse, with a theme inspired by Cogsworth; and Enchanté, with food created by chef Arnaud Lallement and featuring design elements inspired by Lumiere.

The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge is another adult area. Designed to look like a luxury spaceship, the lounge will serve space-themed drinks (we imagine those will be similar to the alcoholic drinks served Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World). It will feature views from the "windows" showing Star Wars locales like Tattooine, Batuu and Mustafar.

Disney Wish will also have three new family restaurants:

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, which will serve foods with a Nordic influence and include character performances while you eat. The restaurant invites you to attend the engagement celebration of Anna and Kristoff.

Worlds of Marvel, an interactive dining experience where you'll be served African foods to represent Wakanda, Eastern European cuisine as an homage to Sokovia and dining options from New York City, where the Avengers are headquartered.

1923, which is themed out as a 1920s Hollywood experience representing Walt Disney's heyday and serving a California fusion menu.

Disney

Disney Wish activities for kids

As expected from a Disney vacation, there are multiple options to help keep the kids entertained. Here's what's new on Disney Wish as part of the Oceaneer Club for kids:

Marvel superhero academy: An onboard Avengers headquarters

Fairytale Hall: This area will include Belle's Library, Anna and Elsa's summer house and Rapunzel's art class

Imagineering classes, where kids can learn how to design their own roller coaster

Disney

Shows and entertainment on the cruise liner

Two brand new shows are being developed, with Disney remaining tight-lipped for now on what those will involve. Here's what we do know:

Fireworks at sea

The Walt Disney Theater will showcase an Aladdin musical

Luna: Described by Disney as day-to-night entertainment, this area will resemble an "enchanted fairytale village" with decor based on Pixar short La Luna

Hero Zone: An active play area, it will be a fully enclosed and air conditioned sports arena.

Disney Wish details

Disney's greenest cruise liner will be powered by liquefied natural gas. It will sail out of Port Canaveral, Florida, but Disney has not yet said where it's sailing -- including whether it will voyage to Disney's new island in the Bahamas.

Bookings open May 27, 2021, with the maiden voyage set for June 9, 2022.