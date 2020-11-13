Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch one step closer with new director reportedly tapped

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney is in talks with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu to lead the live-action remake of its 2002 film Lilo & Stitch, The Hollywood Reporter said Friday. The Hawaii-based film joins a list of other Disney animated classics getting the remake treatment.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are slated to produce the film, and Ryan Halprin will be executive producer, according to the report. Mike Van Waes reportedly wrote the current draft for the remake, which is still in development and hasn't been greenlit. Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The film follows the story of a girl named Lilo who lives with her older sister following their parents' death. As she struggles to make friends and fit in, she adopts an alien creature masquerading as a dog named Stitch, who brings a mix of joy and chaos into their lives. The film explores the ties of kinship and coping with loss, with comedy throughout and no shortage of Elvis Presley songs.

It's not yet clear whether the film will be released in theaters or on Disney Plus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As the coronavirus pandemic has kept people at home and shuttered theaters around the world, Disney has opted to release a handful of its most anticipated films, including the Mulan live-action remake and Pixar's Soul, on its streaming service.

Chu has also been tapped to direct the upcoming Disney Plus series Willow.