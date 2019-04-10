Disney's Lion King remake gets epic full-length trailer

Screenshot/Katie Collins

It's gonna be the mane event, like no movie before... we're talking about Disney's Lion King remake, of course.

The first full-length trailer for the film, which is out July 19, dropped Wednesday on YouTube. It follows a teaser trailer released last November, which focused mainly on baby Simba.

This time we get to see clips from throughout the film, with epic landscapes and some wimowehing from Timon and Pumba that will have you singing The Lion Sleeps Tonight for the next three weeks straight.

The Lion King's CGI remake comes hot on the heels of Disney's Dumbo remake, and will be closely pipped to the post by its Aladdin remake due out in May. In the meantime, you can watch the full trailer below and spend the rest of the day basking in the gentle glow of '90s nostalgia.