Disney's Jungle Cruise trailer shows The Rock and Emily Blunt team up in the Amazon

Disney

Disney has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming adventure movie The Jungle Cruise. Based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, The Jungle Cruise stars Disney favorites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt. Johnson will play a boat skipper named Frank who takes Blunt's character Lily Houghton on a mission to find a tree that has magical healing powers.

The new trailer reveals Lily does not reveal her mission to Frank until she's onboard his boat, with Frank then telling her he's "been looking for this tree longer than anybody," and has tracked the legend through every village and island in the Amazon rainforest -- but Lily says she has the key.

The trailer shows the pair surviving pirañas, an underwater dive, explosions, a long drop, sword fights, snakes, The Rock's disastrous attempt to swing to safety on a vine and a submarine shooting missiles at them. "Everything that you see wants to kill you, and can," he tells her.

The first Jungle Cruise trailer was released in October 2019, after footage was showed off at Disney's D23 Expo in August.

The movie releases July 24, 2020.