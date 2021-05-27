Disney's Jungle Cruise trailer offers glimpse of Jesse Plemons' epic villain

Disney

The new Jungle Cruise trailer dropped Thursday and isn't quite as delightful as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson telling us stories midway through a gym session, but one element stood out. It revealed Jesse Plemons' submarine-captaining villain, who appears to be having the best time as he guns for our heroes, played by Johnson and Emily Blunt.

"Hallöchen!" he shouts pleasantly as he opens fire.

Jungle Cruise, which is based on a Disney Parks ride of the same name, hits theaters and Disney Plus as part of the streaming service's $30 Premier Access system on July 30. It tells the tale of a riverboat skipper (Johnson) hired by a scientist (Emily Blunt) to a tree that has magical healing powers, but wild animals and competing German expedition -- which presumably includes Plemons' character -- complicate their journey.

We don't know when the movie will come out from behind the paywall, but the live-action Mulan jumped from Premiere Access to the regular Disney Plus library after three months. Raya and the Last Dragon is due to take the same approach when it joins the library next Friday, so it's possible that Jungle Cruise will follow the same pattern.