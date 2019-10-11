Disney

Disney has dropped the first trailer for its Jungle Cruise movie, which will be based on the beloved original Disneyland ride of the same name. Starring Disney favorites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt, the movie will hit big screens on July 24, 2020.

Johnson will play a boat skipper named Frank who takes Blunt's character Lily and her brother McGregor -- played by British stand-up comedian Jack Whitehall, who you may recognize from the Good Omens series on Amazon Prime -- on a mission to find a tree that has magical healing powers.

Disney had previously shown off some footage from the movie during its D23 Expo in late August -- a skewed teaser each from The Rock and Emily Blunt. The Rock said it's a movie about "heroic men kicking ass and saving the girl," while Blunt's trailer showed his name much smaller, and said her character is Indiana Jones-esque, seeking knowledge and truth.

It's no surprise that Disney is going after another ride-based movie, after the success of its Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. The Jungle Cruise is even older than the Pirates ride -- it was the only attraction to exist in Adventureland on Disneyland's opening day in 1955.