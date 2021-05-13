Disney's Jungle Cruise is coming to theaters and Disney Plus Premiere Access on July 30, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed in an Instagram video Thursday. The actor filmed the announcement in his gym, and looked like he was mid-session.
