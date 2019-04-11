Disney's Bob Iger: Hitler would've loved social media

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Disney's CEO says social media has become a medium for hatred.

While receiving the Humanitarian Award at the Simon Wiesenthal Center's National Tribute Dinner on Wednesday, Bob Iger criticized social media for letting people spread hate.

"Hitler would have loved social media," Iger said, according to Variety. "It's the most powerful marketing tool an extremist could ever hope for because by design social media reflects a narrow world view filtering out anything that challenges our beliefs while constantly validating our convictions and amplifying our deepest fears."

Iger reportedly called on the audience to reject hate in all forms and demand more from elected officials.

This comes as social media companies including Facebook and Twitter have been criticized for not doing more to prevent hate speech and problematic content on their platforms. On Tuesday, YouTube shut down the comment section on its livestream of a congressional hearing on white nationalism after the section was flooded with hateful comments.

"Social media allows evil to prey on troubled minds and lost souls and we all know that social news feeds can contain more fiction than fact, propagating vile ideology that has no place in a civil society that values human life," Iger reportedly said.

Iger's harsh words came a day before his company's big unveiling of Disney Plus, a streaming service that hopes to take on Netflix.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.