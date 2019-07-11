The Walt Disney Company

Disney has finally given an opening date for its Rise of the Resistance attraction at both Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, with the Floridian theme park getting the new ride first. The second ride for the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge areas is scheduled to open Dec. 5, 2019 -- Walt Disney's birthday -- in Florida, and then not till Jan. 7, 2020, in California.

The newest resort area opened May 31 in Disneyland, and will open at Disney World in August. So far, Batuu has just one ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, though you can also build your own droid and lightsaber, and experience all the Star Wars-themed food and drink the land has to offer, including the infamous blue milk.

Disney is calling Rise of the Resistance a multiplatform experience, and "the most immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined in a Disney Park."

"When it opens, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance," the Disney Parks Blog said Thursday.

The ride will see guests recruited to join General Leia Organa and Rey at a secret base, before they're captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. Guests will then escape with the help of the Resistance, protect the secret base and fight off Kylo Ren.