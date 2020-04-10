Disneyland's Avengers Campus launch delayed amid coronavirus closures

Walt Disney Studios

With Disneyland's construction impacted by the spread of COVID-19, its upcoming Avengers Campus launch has been delayed. The Marvel-themed area was originally meant to open at Disneyland on July 18, but the two theme parks in Anaheim, California, have been closed indefinitely since March 14 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The Disneyland page for Avengers Campus now simply says "coming soon," as spotted earlier Friday by MiceChat.

"In line with direction from government and health officials, the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort includes construction sites," a Disney official said in an emailed statement.

Once it does launch, Avengers Campus at Disneyland will include a Spider-Man attraction known as the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB headquarters. WEB was founded by Tony Stark to "develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man's suit as their debut project" and it'll include an impressive acrobatic Spiderman animatronic.

Also coming to Avengers Campus in California is the Sanctum, a set of ruins based on the Doctor Strange story; Avengers Headquarters, which will have meet and greets from MCU characters like Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel; Pym Test Kitchen, an Ant-Man and The Wasp-themed dining venue; and march stores WEB Suppliers and the Collector's Warehouse.

The attractions will be joining the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout ride, which was built by re-theming the old Tower of Terror in Hollywood Land. Guardians was launched three years ago, in May 2017. The remainder of the Marvel-themed area is being built in the old A Bug's Land next to the Guardians ride, in the area adjacent to Cars Land.

