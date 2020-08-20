Disneyland shows off its Marvel Quinjet

Disney

Disneyland has unveiled its SHIELD Quinjet, which is now sitting in place atop the new Avengers Campus area being built at Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim. The new pictures surfaced on Instagram Thursday, being posted by both Walt Disney Imagineering and Disneyland after Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, and Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, toured the land on Friday.

"Continued progress on Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park with the arrival of the Quinjet and new attraction insignia for WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure," the Imagineering account captioned its pictures.

With Disneyland's construction impacted by the spread of COVID-19, its upcoming Avengers Campus launch was delayed back in April. The Marvel-themed area was originally meant to open at Disneyland on July 18, but the theme park closed indefinitely on March 15 due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Disneyland intended to reopen its gates on July 17, the park's 65th anniversary, but was forced to delay as there are still no guidelines in place for theme parks in California.

The Disneyland page for Avengers Campus still simply says it's "coming soon."

Once it does launch, Avengers Campus at Disneyland will include a Spider-Man attraction known as the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB headquarters. WEB was founded by Tony Stark to "develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man's suit as their debut project" and it'll include an impressive acrobatic Spiderman animatronic.

Also coming to Avengers Campus in California is the Sanctum, a set of ruins based on the Doctor Strange story; Avengers Headquarters, which will have meet and greets from MCU characters like Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel; Pym Test Kitchen, an Ant-Man and The Wasp-themed dining venue; and march stores WEB Suppliers and the Collector's Warehouse.

The attractions will be joining the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout ride, which was built by re-theming the old Tower of Terror in Hollywood Land. Guardians was launched three years ago, in May 2017. The remainder of the Marvel-themed area is being built in the old A Bug's Land next to the Guardians ride, in the area adjacent to Cars Land.