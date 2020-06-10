Disneyland announces plan to reopen July 17

Corinne Reichert/CNET

Disneyland is planning to reopen next month, Disney has announced, after closing the parks March 15 due to the spread of the coronavirus. The phased reopening will begin with the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district on July 9, followed by both theme parks -- Disneyland and California Adventure -- on July 17 and then the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23, Disney announced Wednesday.

Disneyland will limit capacity with a new advanced reservation system. New ticket sales have been halted for now, with the parks focusing on letting in guests with existing reservations as well as Annual Passholders.

It'll also have enhanced COVID-19 health and safety, like social distancing and cleaning surfaces more often.

Parades and nighttime spectaculars like fireworks are cancelled for now. Character meet and greets will also be unavailable, although the characters will still be present in the parks. The launch of Disneyland's newest area, the Marvel-themed land Avengers Campus, is still postponed indefinitely from its original July launch.

The plan still has to be approved by both local officials and the state of California.

The announcement of Disneyland's reopening comes as a surprise, given California's reopening plan says the "highest risk" venues like concerts, convention centers and sports with live audiences cannot reopen until "therapeutics have been developed." Despite this strict roadmap, Disneyland is just days behind the reopening of Walt Disney World. In Florida, Disney's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15 under Disney's plan.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened May 11 with limits on attendance, a reservation system to gain entry to the park, an entry control system, social distancing requirements, tape markings keeping guests distanced while in lines for rides, masks, temperature screenings, contact tracing and government-required health procedures.

Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disney all remain closed indefinitely.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. There are now over 7.3 million confirmed cases globally, with almost 2 million cases and over 112,000 deaths in the US, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. A vaccine isn't likely until 2021.