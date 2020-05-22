Disneyland Paris will livestream its Lion King stage show Friday night

Kent German/CNET

Disney is streaming its Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands stage show from Disneyland Paris on Friday night. The virtual viewing of the prerecorded show will kick off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, and is part of the company's Disney Magic Moments effort to keep fans entertained while its theme parks are closed indefinitely during the spread of COVID-19.

The 30-minute show from Disneyland Paris features singers, dancers, acrobats and drummers performing to music from The Lion King, including Circle of Life, I Just Can't Wait to Be King, Hakuna Matata and Can You Feel the Love Tonight. Disney also has an activity sheet that lets you print, color and create masks of the characters Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa and Rafiki.

Disney has been stepping in to fill the void of its theme parks being closed for the foreseeable future due to the spread of the coronavirus (except Shanghai Disneyland, which reopened May 11). You can watch Disney World's Happily Ever fireworks and fireworks from Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and here's when Disneyland and Disney World might reopen following COVID-19 closures.