Disneyland closing amid coronavirus fears as California halts large gatherings

Corinne Reichert/CNET

Disney is temporarily closing Disneyland in California during ongoing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. It'll be shutting the doors of the Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks as of the morning of Saturday, March 14, though the Downtown Disney shopping and dining area will remain open. Disney's three hotels at Disneyland -- the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier and the Grand Californian -- will remain open until March 16 to allow for guests to make travel plans.

The decision to close down followed California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying that all gatherings of more than 250 people across California should be canceled for the month of March. Earlier Thursday, Newsom said at a press conference that the ban on gatherings wouldn't apply to the Disney parks or to casinos, card rooms or theaters "because of the complexity of their unique circumstances." According to Newsom, he'd spoken with former Disney CEO Bob Iger on March 11, and had decided the Disney theme parks in Anaheim could remain open.

In a statement later Thursday, Disney Parks said there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland.

As of March 12, US cases of coronavirus were sitting at around 1,300, 179 of which are in California.

Walt Disney World, Florida remains open, as does Disneyland Paris despite a Paris theme park worker reportedly testing positive to coronavirus on March 11, and despite French cases sitting at around 2,200.

It comes as the entertainment giant in February said the temporary closure of its Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks could impact its second quarter by $175 million -- $135 million from Shanghai Disneyland, and $40 million from Hong Kong Disneyland.

Both Shanghai Disney and Hong Kong Disney closed back in late January, although Shanghai began opening restaurants and stores on March 9 in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel. All guests at those destinations must undergo temperature screening, present a Health QR Code at dining venues, wear a mask at all times and "maintain respectful social distances at all times while in stores, queues and restaurants."

Hong Kong Disney remains closed entirely.

Tokyo Disney Resort was then shuttered late February, with the company announcing March 11 it will extend the closure of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea through early April. The grand opening of the new Tokyo Disneyland area, which was scheduled for April 15, has been postponed to mid-May or later.

COVID-19 causes an illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31 after originating in Wuhan, China, and spreading to Asia, the Americas, Australia, Europe, the UK, Africa and the Middle East. Chinese scientists have linked the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS.

Coronavirus deaths now top 4,700, with over 127,000 cases confirmed worldwide. The WHO declared the virus a global pandemic on March 11.

Disney Parks and the Walt Disney Company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.