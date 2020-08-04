Disney will release Mulan online to rent on Sept. 4 for $30 in US

Getty Images

Disney will release its live-action film Mulan for online rentals on Sept. 4 for $30 in US, in most markets where the company's streaming service Disney Plus is operating.

The coronavirus has shuttered cinemas around the world and forced studios across the board to delay big-budget films for months and years, with no certainty in sight for when theaters can reopen at large or when audiences will feel comfortable sitting in windowless, enclosed rooms for hours.

In early May, Disney CEO Bob Chepak said the company would be evaluating each movie on a case-by-case basis, and he hinted that COVID-19 may force Disney to explore other options besides debuting movies in theaters exclusively if "theaters aren't open or aren't open to the extent that anybody needs to be financially viable."

Disney's changes underscore how disruptive the pandemic has been to Hollywood studio's meticulously planned release cycles. As theaters closed and coronavirus preventive measures keep people stuck at home, studios have mostly decided keep pushing back the theatrical release dates for mega-budget pictures. But with their tentpole movies in a holding pattern, studios could be setting themselves up to all release a glut of movies on top of each other, crimping ticket sales.

Smaller-budget films began to get sent straight to online sales and rentals or streaming services, such as Disney's decision to release its Hamilton film and its young-adult sci-fi movie Artemis Fowl on Disney Plus rather than theaters. And Universal has released new movies like DreamWorks Animation's Trolls World Tour and others as special online rentals.

