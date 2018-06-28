Toy Story Land makes you one of Woody’s crew

Bridget Carey/CNET

The best part of Toy Story Land is trying to spot all the little details that made up Andy's childhood -- and your own.

Popsicle-stick benches. Scrabble letters over the bathroom. Trash cans made of Lego bricks. And wait... is that Rex's original packaging?

Now Playing: Watch this: Toy Story Land is incredibly detailed

At Disney's Hollywood Studios, guests can become an honorary toy to play in Andy's backyard. And everything here is made by Andy using his toys, boxes and hand-written notes.

The new themed land opens June 30, but we got an early look at this immersive experience and spoke to the creators about how they brought this animated world to life. Along with new rides, there are also new ways to geek out. Watch the embedded video above to learn more, and click through the gallery below for a closer look at the land's details:

