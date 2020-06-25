Disney to retheme Splash Mountain amid Black Lives Matter push

Disney Parks

Disney has announced it's retheming the iconic Splash Mountain ride at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The theme parks in California and Florida will both get a Princess and the Frog overlay after activists spoke out against the attraction's current theme, which based on Disney's racially problematic movie Song of the South.

"The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today," Disney Parks Blog said Thursday. "The new concept is inclusive -- one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year."

It follows Splash Mountain becoming the target of several petitions on Change.org in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement. Splash Mountain, which was opened in 1989 at Disneyland, took music, characters and scenery from 1946 movie Song of the South, a live action movie combined with an animated musical. The movie is set on a souther plantation after the Civil War, and has been criticized for glorifying plantation slavery and promoting Black stereotypes.

However, Disney said its Imagineers have been working on the project to retheme Splash Mountain "since last year."

The ride will be set after the events of The Princess and the Frog, and will join Princess Tiana and her alligator pal Louis "on a musical adventure" while they prepare for a Mardi Gras performance in New Orleans.

"Tiana is a modern, courageous and empowered woman who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what's really important," Disney Parks Blog said. The movie's setting in New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou will be tied into the nearby New Orleans Square area of Disneyland.

Disney says conceptual design work is under way, with Imagineers able to determine a timeline for the refurbishment of the popular ride "soon."

The concept art shows the famous tree stump atop Splash Mountain transformed into Mama Odie's tree in the bayou, with the ship she lives in perched on top. The interior of the ride will change its scenes featuring Br'er Rabbit, Br'er Fox and Br'er Bear to instead feature Tiana, Louis and likely Prince Naveen, Charlotte La Bouff and Mama Odie. The music will shift to songs from The Princess and the Frog, which include Dig A Little Deeper and Almost There.

"It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized," Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana, said. "The Imagineers are giving us 'The Princess and the Frog' Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!"

No word yet on whether the ride will be rethemed at Tokyo Disneyland.

