Disney to release Eternals exclusively in theaters for 45 days, report says

Marvel Studios

Following the path it took with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney will be releasing a handful of upcoming movies exclusively in theaters for 45 days before launching them on digital platforms, Variety reported Friday. That includes highly-anticipated titles like Eternals, The Last Duel, West Side Story, Ron's Gone Wrong and The King's Man. Animated film Encanto will reportedly be shown in theaters for 30 days starting Nov. 24 before becoming available on Disney Plus.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported decision comes after Shang-Chi's smashing success at the box office. The film took in $90 million at the US box office in its first four days, setting a Labor Day weekend record (which was previously $30.6 million for the 2007 edition of Halloween). Disney executives were waiting to see how the long-awaited Marvel movie would perform in theaters before choosing a release strategy for the rest of the year, according to Variety. As a result, films like Eternals, which comes out Nov. 5, will also be shown exclusively in theaters for 45 days.

Disney shared the release dates for several other upcoming movies on Friday, including Ron's Gone Wrong (Oct. 22), West Side Story (Dec. 10), The King's Man (Dec. 22), Pixar's Turning Red (March 11) and Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25).