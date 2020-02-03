Enlarge Image Joan Marcus

The Walt Disney Company is betting the smash musical Hamilton will become a smash at the movie box office, too. Disney announced on Monday it has obtained the worldwide distribution rights to a film of the original Broadway production of Hamilton, the groundbreaking musical inspired by the story of US founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The movie was shot in 2016 with the original cast live on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. It will arrive in cinemas in the US and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted the news on Monday as well.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

"Combining the best elements of live theater and film, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton," Disney said in a statement.

Hamilton has raked in awards, including multiple Tony Awards and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The musical has been a hot (and often pricey) ticket on Broadway. A movie ticket will be much more accessible for a lot of fans. "We're excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible," Miranda said.