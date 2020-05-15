Disney streams fireworks to celebrate being halfway to Halloween Friday night

Disney

Disney is streaming it's Halloween fireworks from the Magic Kingdom at Disney World this Friday night. Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, and is being used to celebrate the halfway point to Halloween. The fireworks are narrated by Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and are part of part of the company's Disney Magic Moments effort to keep fans entertained while its theme parks are closed indefinitely during the spread of COVID-19.

The fireworks show, which debuted last fall during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, features songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas, ghostly projections on the castle and of course Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy. You can check out the 12-minute show at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on YouTube -- we'll link it here once it airs.

Disney's "Halfway 2 Halloween" celebration also features on Disney's Magic Moments website and includes Halloween cookie decorating, spooky art projects, the Dapper Dans singing Grim Grinning Ghosts, a costume challenge and more.

