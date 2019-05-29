Disney's Star Wars land Oga's Cantina full menu: Every alcoholic drink and more at Galaxy's Edge

When Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge Star Wars land opens this Friday, Oga's Cantina will become the first place inside the park which serves alcohol (first place open to the public, that is). We've made it easy for you to decide if this is a must-stop for you by trying some of the offerings at the infamous cantina, and included the full list down below.
Breakfast drinks at Oga's
- Spiran Caf (spiked coffee): Coffee, orange marmalade, rum, vanilla whipped cream, citrus zest
- Bloody Rancor (Bloody Mary): Vodka, Chile liqueur, spicy Bloody Mary Mix, rancor bone
- Black Spire Brew (non-alcoholic): Coffee with honey, falernum, passion fruit, citrus
- Moogan Tea (non-alcoholic): Tea, chocolate milk, vanilla, cinnamon
- Tarine Tea (non-alcoholic): Tea, peach, huckleberry, mint
- Blue Bantha (non-alcoholic): Blue Milk served chilled with Bantha-inspired vanilla-butter sugar cookie
Afternoon libations
More drink choices, alcoholic and not, are available later in the day at Oga's.
Alcoholic drinks
- Fuzzy Tauntaun: Peach vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice with tangerine, pure cane sugar, and "buzzz" foam
- Jedi Mind Trick: Grapefruit and rose vodka, falernum, blue curaçao, white grape juice, lime juice and grapefruit bitters
- The Outer Rim: Silver tequila, acai liqueur, lime juice, pure cane sugar, black salt and exotic fruit purée
- T-16 Skyhopper: Vodka, melon liqueur, kiwi and half and half
- Dagobah Slug Slinger: Reposado tequila, blue curaçao, citrus juices, ginger, herbs and bitters
- Jet Juice: Bourbon, chile liqueur, acai liqueur, white grape juice and lemon juice
- Bespin Fizz: Rum, yuzu purée, pomegranate juice, white cranberry juice, and cloud swirl
- Yub Nub: Pineapple rum, spiced rum, citrus juices and passion fruit *Available in a souvenir mug
- Beers on tap, with brief descriptions via The OC Register
- Gold Squadron Lager: Fruity lager
- White Wampa Ale: Wheat beer
- Gamorrean Ale
- Bad Motivator IPA: IPA with fruit tones
- Oga's Beer Flight served in Rancor Beer Flight Souvenir Board and glasses
- Spice Runner Hard Cider
- Toniray wine: No clue what kinda of wine that means, but we're guessing it'll be teal in color
- Imperial Guard: Same caveat here, all we know is that it's "on tap" at the Cantina
Non-alcoholic drinks
- Cliff Dweller: Citrus juices, coconut, hibiscus-grenadine and ginger ale *Available in a souvenir mug
- Hyperdrive (Punch It!): Powerade Berry Blast, white cranberry juice, black cherry puree, Sprite
- Jabba Juice: Orange juice with with pineapple, kiwi, cantaloupe and blueberry popping pearls
- Blurrgfire: Lemonade, pomegranate juice and habanero-lime
- Carbon Freeze: Powerade Lemon Lime, wild strawberry, blueberry, green apple popping pearls
- Blue Bantha (same as breakfast)
- Oga's Obsession: Lemonade, cotton candy flavor, blueberry popping pearls
