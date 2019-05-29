Disney Star Wars land Galaxy's Edge: Everything to eat and drink

Disneyland's new Star Wars themed land Galaxy's Edge opens to the public Friday May 31. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana got a sneak preview of all the snacks, meals and specialty drinks, including the much hyped Blue and Green Milks.

There are five locations in Galaxy's Edge where you can purchase food, drinks or snacks. Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo will be the main spot to grab a full meal. Ronto Roosters will let you grab a quick BBQ wrap. Kat Saka's Kettle will serve popcorn and of course the Milk Stand will be serving the controversial Blue and Green Milks.

Galaxy's Edge will also be the first location in Disneyland proper where guests will be able to buy alcoholic beverages from Oga's Cantina. Disney's California Adventure park, next door to Disneyland, has served alcohol since it opened in 2001, but Disneyland has always been a dry park. Check out our first look at all tasty cocktails from Oga's Cantina in Galaxy's Edge.

Everything you can eat in Galaxy's Edge

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Docking Bay 7 will be the primarily location to grab a meal in Galaxy's Edge. They will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as kid's meal options.

Bright Suns Morning: Three-cheese egg bite, pork sausage, purple potato hash, mini Mustafarian lava roll (We don't know what that is yet either.)

Rising Moons Overnight Oats: Oats, dragon fruit, yogurt, seasonal fruit

Mustafarian Lava Roll (Seriously, no clue.)

Bright Suns Youngling Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, purple potatoes, fresh fruit (Kid's meal)

Smoked Kaadu Ribs: Sticky pork ribs, blueberry corn muffin, cabbage slaw

Fried Endorian Tip-yip: Crispy chicken, roasted vegetable potato mash, herb gravy



Yobshrimp Noodle Salad: Chilled shrimp, marinated noodles, vegetables



Felucian Garden Spread: Plant-based "Kefta," herb hummus, tomato-cucumber relish, pita



Roasted Endorian Tip-yip Salad: Marinated chicken, mixed greens, roasted seasonal vegetables, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, green curry ranch

Oi-oi Puff: Raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse

Batuu-bon: Chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse, coffee custard

Yobshrimp Noodle Salad: Chilled shrimp, noodle vegetables, sweet orange dressing (Kid's meal)

A Taste of Takodana: Black bean hummus, edible soil with nuts (Huh?), chilled dipping vegetables, multi-grain crisps (Kid's meal)

Fried Endorian Tip-yip: Crispy chicken, macaroni & cheese, seasonal vegetables (Kid's meal)

Ithorian Garden Loaf: Plant-based "meatloaf," roasted vegetable potato mash, seasonal vegetables, mushroom sauce (Dinner only)

Braised Shaak Roast: Beef pot roast, cavatelli pasta, wilted kale, mushrooms (Dinner only)

Oga's Cantina

Oga's Cantina will be light on food, as it's primarily a place to grab a drink. It's also the first and only place in Disneyland guests can purchase alcohol.

Mustafarian Lava Roll

Rising Moons Overnight Oats

Batuu Bits



Ronto Roasters

Ronto Roasters will be a quick place to grab a wrap from the BBQ pit.

Ronto Morning Wrap: Scrambled Eggs, Grilled Pork Sausage, Shredded Cheese, Peppercorn Sauce wrapped in Pita

Rising Moons Overnight Oats

Ronto Wrap: Roasted pork, grilled pork sausage, peppercorn sauce, tangy slaw wrapped in pita

Nuna Turkey Jerky: Sweet or spicy

Kat Saka's Kettle

Kat Saka's Kettle is a popcorn stand. (But we secretly hope they will one day serve churros.)

Outpost Popcorn Mix

Every non-alcoholic drink in Galaxy's Edge

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Moof Juice: Simply Fruit Punch and Simply Orange with pineapple, chipotle-pineapple

Phattro: Gold Peak unsweetened tea, Odwalla lemonade, desert pear

Batuubucha Tea: Suja pineapple passionfruit kombucha

Oga's Cantina

Oga's Cantina has a good variety of fun non-alcoholic beverages. You can also check out our breakdown of all the alcoholic beverages Oga's Cantina will be serving. (Yes, they have breakfast cocktails too!)

Black Spire Brew: Cold Brew Joffrey's Coffee, honey, falernum, passion fruit, citrus

Moogan Tea: Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, chocolate milk, vanilla, cinnamon

Tarine Tea: Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, peach, huckleberry, mint

Blue Bantha: Blue Milk served chilled with Bantha-inspired vanilla-butter sugar cookie

Cliff Dweller: Citrus juices, coconut, hibiscus-grenadine, and Seagram's Ginger Ale (souvenir vessel available)

Hyperdrive (Punch It!): Powerade Mountain Berry Blast, white cranberry juice, black cherry purée, Sprite

Jabba Juice: Simply Orange with with pineapple, kiwi, cantaloupe, and blueberry popping pearls

Blurrgfire: Lemonade, pomegranate juice, and habanero-lime

Carbon Freeze: Powerade Lemon Lime, wild strawberry, blueberry, green apple popping pearls

Oga's Obsession: Lemonade, cotton candy flavor, blueberry popping pearls

Ronto Roasters

Tatooine Sunset: Gold Peak unsweetened tea, Odwalla lemonade, melon, blueberry flavors

Sour Sarlacc: Minute Maid limeade, raspberry, spicy mango

Meiloorun Juice: Barrilitos Aguas Frescas pineapple, Simply Lemonade® with blueberry, white cranberry juice, lemon juice, desert pear

Milk Stand

These coconut and rice based milks have a tropical and somewhat floral twist to them. But more importantly, they are very Instagramable.