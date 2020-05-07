Disney Springs will start reopening in phases on May 20

Getty Images

Disney Springs will begin a phased reopening on May 20, the company said in a Thursday blog post. In accordance with guidance from government and health officials, a limited number of stores and restaurants owned by third-party operators will start opening during the first phase. The rest of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will stay closed.

Matt Simon, vice president of Disney Springs, said the reopening will incorporate "enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members."

There will also be capacity and parking limits, as well as reduced hours of operation. Additional protocols could be shared as the opening date approaches.

"We will apply learnings and ideas from leaders in the health and travel industries, and we're also talking to our unions as we prepare for some cast members to return to work," Simon wrote.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida; Disneyland in Anaheim, California; and Disneyland Paris have been closed indefinitely since mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shanghai Disney is set to reopen on Monday, but it's not yet clear when Disney will reopen the rest of its parks around the world.