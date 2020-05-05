Disney's Shanghai theme park will reopen Monday

Getty Images

Disney said it will reopen its Chinese theme park Shanghai Disney on Monday, May 11, the company said Tuesday as it reported its financial performance in the first three months of the year. Other parks' reopening dates are still unclear, Disney's new CEO Bob Chapek said.

"While it's too early to predict when we'll be able to begin resuming all of our operations, we are evaluating a number of different scenarios to ensure a cautious sensible and deliberate approach to the eventual reopening of our parks," he said.

For Shanghai Disney, the company said the reopening will come in phases, with limits on attendance using an advanced reservation and entry system to control guests attendance and maintain social distancing and other preventative health measures. That includes the use of masks, temperature screenings and other contact tracing and early detection systems, Chapek said.

Disney's theme parks have closed indefinitely to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and the respiratory disease it causes, COVID-19. But Disney's parks, cruises and resorts are crucial to the health of the company. Fans enjoy tracking the box-office records that Disney's movies tend to shatter with blockbusters from Marvel, Star Wars or Pixar, but Disney's parks division is much bigger, dollar for dollar. Disney's sales generated by parks, products and experiences more than doubled that of Disney's studios last fiscal year.

In other words, movies are the heart of Disney's business, but the company will bleed out faster because of park closures.

In the first three months of the year, Disney estimated that COVID-19 closures and other coronavirus disruptions cost its parks division $1 in lost operating profit. Overall, the company missed about $1.4 billion because of the pandemic in it fiscal second quarter.

Disney's Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks have been closed since January, its Tokyo park shut down in February, and its US and Paris parks closed in mid-March.

Despite the Shanghai reopening, Disney's Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy noted the rest of the parks' future was still unclear. "There is limited visibility into the timing of reopening, and the conditions under which we can reopen the rest of our parks and resorts, cruise ships and Disney stores," she said in a call to discuss results Tuesday.