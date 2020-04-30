Disney selling face masks featuring Baby Yoda, Marvel heroes

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Disney fans looking for a cloth face mask can now choose between some of their favorite characters. The company on Thursday debuted cloth face masks that feature Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and classic Disney characters.

Disney is also giving away 1 million cloth face masks to children and families in "underserved and vulnerable communities" across the US, the company said on its website. Disney said profits from face masks, up to $1 million, will be donated to Medshare, a nonprofit that recovers and distributes medical supplies to areas in need.

The masks are available for and are expected to ship in June. It costs $19.99 for a pack of four. The masks are available in small, medium and large sizes, and Disney says they're in line with US Food and Drug Administration guidelines on non-medical face masks.

As states prepare to reopen businesses, face masks and cloth coverings will be a requirement in some areas to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends wearing a face covering when in public places where social distancing might not be possible, like the supermarket.