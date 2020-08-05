Toy maker Super7 said Wednesday that it's partnered with Disney and will launch a lineup of Retro Disney figures, starting with three Disney collectibles: Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse, Pinocchio and Prince John.
The action figures can be preordered now for $45 each or in a set of all three for $135.
The figure of Mickey's Fantasia character has three interchangeable heads, multiple changeable hands, two water buckets, an animated broom, an ax and a spell book.
Pinocchio comes with three interchangeable heads so you can see his nose grow, as well as changeable hands, Jiminy Cricket, Cleo in her fishbowl, Figaro the cat, a school book, an ax and an apple.
Prince John of Robin Hood also comes with three heads, hands that come with and without his jewels and rings, two versions of Sir Hiss and a vanity mirror.
More Disney products will be coming from California-based Super7, which hinted they'll involve moments from not only movies but also TV series and Disney Parks.
Discuss: Disney retro action figures unveiled
