Disney responds to Peter Dinklage criticism over Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Disney has clarified how it will frame the characters of the seven dwarfs in its live-action Snow White remake, saying Tuesday it will "avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film."

"We are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," a Disney spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement. "We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

The statement followed Game of Thrones and Marvel actor Peter Dinklage slamming the premise of the movie while speaking on a podcast Monday.

"You're still making that f****** backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together? What the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough," Dinklage said, as reported earlier Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter.

His comments were sparked by a discussion of Disney casting Latina actress Rachel Zegler in the title role of Snow White. Production on the movie is expected to begin later this year, and will also star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.