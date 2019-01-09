Disney renews Star Wars Resistance animated series for season 2

Lucasfilm

More Star Wars adventures are on the way as Disney has ordered a second season of the animated series Star Wars Resistance for a fall 2019 premiere.

The Star Wars series, created by Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), follows young pilot Kazuda "Kaz" Xiono, who's recruited by the Resistance for a top secret mission to spy on the First Order.

Season one continues Jan. 13 on the Disney Channel. The show took a midseason break in December, but Lucasfilm kept the spark of rebellion lit with a series of 12 shorts.

The mid-season-one trailer for Star Wars Resistance, posted Wednesday, gives fans a glimpse at a major villain from the movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The voice cast includes Christopher Sean as Kazuda Xiono; Suzie McGrath as Tam Ryvora; Scott Lawrence as Jarek Yeager; Myrna Velasco as Torra Doza; Josh Brener as Neeku Vozo; Donald Faison as Hype Fazon; Jim Rash as Flix; Bobby Moynihan as Orka, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron and Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma.

Star Wars Resistance returns on Jan. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD. We'll continue our full-episode recaps then.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.